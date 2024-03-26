The Daily Acca: Goals at Wembley in this 9/2 treble
Paul Robinson's Tuesday Daily Acca is a 9/25.50 treble culminating in England's match against Belgium at Wembley.
-
Iceland to bow out against talented Ukraine
-
Expect goals for both teams in Cardiff
-
No clean sheets at Wembley
Leg 1 Ukraine (90mins) @ 2/51.40 (19:45)
Ukraine and Iceland meet in Poland for a place at Euro 2024 tonight, and I can't see anything other than a win for Serhiy Rebrov's men.
Iceland have just won three games in a row for the first time since 2019, and while I didn't see their 1-4 victory against Israel coming, their opponents here are much stronger.
The selection held their own in a qualifying group that contained both England and Italy, and they ended up finishing level on points with the latter - losing just two of their eight fixtures.
Leg 2 BTTS in Wales v Poland @ 21/202.05 (19:45)
Wales cruised past Finland by a 4-1 scoreline in Cardiff last week, and now only Poland stand between them and Germany this summer.
The Poles had an even easier time of things in their Play-off semi, as they beat Estonia 5-1.
I don't expect tonight's clash to have that many goals, but I do think that BTTS is a decent proposition at odds-against. It has landed in Wales' last four outings, and the same can be said for three of Poland's last four.
Leg 3 BTTS in England v Belgium @ 20/231.87 (19:45)
England came in for plenty of criticism for their performance against Brazil at the weekend, and while there are mitigating factors, it must have been a slight concern for Gareth Southgate.
Tonight his Three Lions team face Belgium at Wembley, and even without Harry Kane, I can definitely see both teams scoring.
Domenico Tedesco is yet to taste defeat as Belgum manager, and his side have netted 26 times in 11 matches - conceding just six.
Southgate will be keen for his players to be more creative in the final third here, and he definitely won't want to have back-to-back clean sheets for his opponents.
Now read my preview of Scotland v Northern Ireland
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 179pts
Returned: 175.15pts
P/L: -3.85pts
New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!
New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.