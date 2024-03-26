Premier League Tips

The Daily Acca: Goals at Wembley in this 9/2 treble

England manager - Gareth Southgate
Can Gareth Southgate lead England to Euro 2024 glory?

Paul Robinson's Tuesday Daily Acca is a 9/25.50 treble culminating in England's match against Belgium at Wembley.

  • Iceland to bow out against talented Ukraine

  • Expect goals for both teams in Cardiff

  • No clean sheets at Wembley

Leg 1 Ukraine (90mins) @ 2/51.40 (19:45)

Ukraine and Iceland meet in Poland for a place at Euro 2024 tonight, and I can't see anything other than a win for Serhiy Rebrov's men.

Iceland have just won three games in a row for the first time since 2019, and while I didn't see their 1-4 victory against Israel coming, their opponents here are much stronger.

The selection held their own in a qualifying group that contained both England and Italy, and they ended up finishing level on points with the latter - losing just two of their eight fixtures.

Leg 2 BTTS in Wales v Poland @ 21/202.05 (19:45)

Wales cruised past Finland by a 4-1 scoreline in Cardiff last week, and now only Poland stand between them and Germany this summer.

The Poles had an even easier time of things in their Play-off semi, as they beat Estonia 5-1.

I don't expect tonight's clash to have that many goals, but I do think that BTTS is a decent proposition at odds-against. It has landed in Wales' last four outings, and the same can be said for three of Poland's last four.

Leg 3 BTTS in England v Belgium @ 20/231.87 (19:45)

England came in for plenty of criticism for their performance against Brazil at the weekend, and while there are mitigating factors, it must have been a slight concern for Gareth Southgate.

Tonight his Three Lions team face Belgium at Wembley, and even without Harry Kane, I can definitely see both teams scoring.

Domenico Tedesco is yet to taste defeat as Belgum manager, and his side have netted 26 times in 11 matches - conceding just six.

Southgate will be keen for his players to be more creative in the final third here, and he definitely won't want to have back-to-back clean sheets for his opponents.

Back Ukraine to Win, and BTTS in both Wales v Poland & England v Belgium @ around 5.59/2

Recommended bets

Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L

Wagered: 179pts

Returned: 175.15pts

P/L: -3.85pts

