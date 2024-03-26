The Daily Acca: Goals at Wembley in this 9/2 treble

Iceland to bow out against talented Ukraine

Expect goals for both teams in Cardiff

No clean sheets at Wembley

Ukraine and Iceland meet in Poland for a place at Euro 2024 tonight, and I can't see anything other than a win for Serhiy Rebrov's men.

Iceland have just won three games in a row for the first time since 2019, and while I didn't see their 1-4 victory against Israel coming, their opponents here are much stronger.

The selection held their own in a qualifying group that contained both England and Italy, and they ended up finishing level on points with the latter - losing just two of their eight fixtures.

Wales cruised past Finland by a 4-1 scoreline in Cardiff last week, and now only Poland stand between them and Germany this summer.

The Poles had an even easier time of things in their Play-off semi, as they beat Estonia 5-1.

I don't expect tonight's clash to have that many goals, but I do think that BTTS is a decent proposition at odds-against. It has landed in Wales' last four outings, and the same can be said for three of Poland's last four.

England came in for plenty of criticism for their performance against Brazil at the weekend, and while there are mitigating factors, it must have been a slight concern for Gareth Southgate.

Tonight his Three Lions team face Belgium at Wembley, and even without Harry Kane, I can definitely see both teams scoring.

Domenico Tedesco is yet to taste defeat as Belgum manager, and his side have netted 26 times in 11 matches - conceding just six.

Southgate will be keen for his players to be more creative in the final third here, and he definitely won't want to have back-to-back clean sheets for his opponents.

Back Ukraine to Win, and BTTS in both Wales v Poland & England v Belgium @ around 5.59/2 Bet now

Now read my preview of Scotland v Northern Ireland