Juventus to go top

No clean sheets at the City Ground

Lyon to be left rooted to the bottom

Serie A is shaping up to be a two-horse title race, with Juventus hot on the heels of leaders, Inter Milan.

The Old Lady are away at Genoa tonight, and if they win, they could finish the weekend on top, as Inter have to travel to Lazio on Sunday evening.

It's three away wins on the bounce for Juve, and that includes victories at AC Milan and Fiorentina. Given that Genoa have lost three of their last five in the league, and two of their seven at home this term, the visitors are a fair price at 5/61.84.

Steve Cooper would have been much happier with his Nottingham Forest players following their 1-1 draw at Wolves last weekend, and whatever the result tonight, I do expect them to score.

Forest have been quite strong at the City Ground since their promotion back to the Premier League, and while they have lost their last two here, they did at least score twice against Brighton.

Goals usually follow Spurs' matches around, and their last seven have all seen this selection land. They have scored at least once in all eight of their away games this season, and kept just the two clean sheets of their own - the latest one coming at Luton in early October.

Lyon have had a shocking campaign to date, and while they did win last weekend, they are still bottom of Ligue One, and unlikely to get anything from their trip to Monaco tonight.

Fabio Grosso won just one of his nine game in charge of Les Gones, and although Pierre Sage did lose his first two, he did at least guide them to that aforementioned victory last weekend.

The hosts are up in third though, with 30 points from their 15 fixtures to date. They have won their last four at home, and six of their seven overall this year.