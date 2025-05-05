The Daily Acca: Goals at Selhurst in this 9/2 Acca

Milan to have success at Genoa

Goals to flow at Selhurst Park

Mallorca to avoid defeat on the road

Genoa have been good at home this season, but they were beaten here by Lazio last time, and with little to play for, I can see them being turned over by the in-form, AC Milan this evening.

The visitors are only ninth under Sérgio Conceição, but they have just won at Inter in the Coppa Italia and at Venezia in Serie A, making it four wins from their last five on the road in all competitions.

The hosts have won just two of their last nine in the league, and it's just one point from the last nine available.

Nottingham Forest head to Selhurst Park really needing a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive, but whatever the result, I expect there to be at least three goals.

This selection has landed in five of Palace's last six in all competitions, and five of their last eight in front of their own fans.

The visitors have struggled of late, and it's now four defeats from their last five. As far as the goals go, they are currently on a run of seven away league matches to see Over 2.5 backers collect.

Girona are the favourites to beat Real Mallorca tonight, and I just can't see it.

The last time they won in La Liga there was still over a week until Valentine's Day, and since that success, they have lost seven and drawn four.

Mallorca are hardly in great form themselves, but they have picked up positive results in three of their last five on their travels, and that includes a recent success at Sociedad.