The Daily Acca: Goals at Portman Road in this 5/2 shot

Bank on goals with Brighton

No clean sheet for United at Old Trafford

Real Madrid to justify their short price

Ipswich are now three unbeaten in all competitions, with four points from a possible six in the league and a straightforward win over Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Two victories from their last five in the Premier League has enabled them to climb out of the relegation zone, and a win in their game in hand here would see them move three points clear of Wolves.

Brighton are now winless in eight in the league, which has seen them drop down into mid-table. Only two of those matches were defeats though, but their problem this season has been keeping clean sheets.

A total of 16 of their 20 outings have seen this selection land - including all of their last six on the road. The hosts drew 2-2 at Fulham last time, and while they kept a clean sheet against Chelsea on their latest home league appearance, that was their only clean sheet at Portman Road since their promotion from the Championship.

The FA Cup proved to be a nice tonic for these two teams, and they will both be hoping they can now build on that in the league, starting tonight at Old Trafford.

United are the strong favourites to win this evening, and while I wouldn't bet against them, I can definitely see the Saints finding the net.

Ivan Jurić has only just taken over at St Mary's, and it's safe to assume that there will be improvement post Russell Martin. The hosts have conceded eight goals across their last three here, and Southampton have at least scored in two of their last four on their travels.

Real Madrid are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Super Cup, but they are still in a good position in La Liga, and they can progress in the Copa del Rey at the expense of Celta Vigo.

I don't expect Carlo Ancelotti to field his best XI in this clash, but they still take this competition seriously as a club - last winning it in 2023.

The visitors were beaten at Rayo Vallecano when last in action on Friday, and that was their seventh away defeat from nine La Liga away fixtures this term.