The Daily Acca: Goals all round in this 13/2 treble
The week begins with a 13/27.50 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson, as he is expecting goals in Serie A and La Liga.
-
Parma to maintain their 100% goal record
-
Verona to score at Stadio Olimpico
-
No clean sheets in Spanish clash
Leg 1 BTTS in Parma v Udinese @ 4/51.80 (17:30)
Parma have made a solid enough start to life back in Serie A following their promotion from Serie B, as they have taken four points from matches against Fiorentina, AC Milan and Napoli.
They found the net in all three of those outings, with BTTS backers collecting in all three, and given the strength of opposition, they did well to score in each game.
Udinese didn't perform very well last term, but it's two wins and a draw from their three matches to date this time around, and that includes a 2-1 victory over Lazio.
They kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Como last time, but prior to that this selection had landed in both of their Serie A fixtures.
Leg 2 BTTS in Lazio v Verona @ 19/201.95 (19:45)
Marco Baroni joined Lazio as manager during the summer, and tonight he takes on his former employer in the form of Hellas Verona.
Things haven't been overly great for him in Rome as four points from a possible nine isn't a great yield for Lazio, and conceding too many goals has been their main issue. That works well for this selection though, and BTTS backers have a 100% record with them this season.
The visitors have won two of their three matches, which includes a win over Napoli. Their sole loss came against Juventus, and while each of their three outings has featured a clean sheet for one of the teams involved, it isn't like the games have been that low-scoring.
Leg 3 BTTS in Rayo Vallecano v Osasuna @ 23/20 (20:00)
We finish in Spain for what will hopefully be another game not to feature a clean sheet, as I am backing both teams to score in the clash at Vallecas Stadium.
The hosts started well enough with a win and a draw, but they have since been beaten by Barcelona and Espanyol, with the latter defeat coming to an injury time winner.
Both of those losses were by a 2-1 scoreline, and that was also the score when they won their opener at Real Sociedad.
Osasuna have won two of their four matches, with their only loss coming at Girona. They were involved in a five goal thriller against Celta Vigo prior to the international break, and BTTS backers have collected on two occasions thus far.
Now read Tobias Gourlay's Football Bet of the Day
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 28pts
Returned: 12.37pts
P/L: -15.63pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Liverpool v Everton: Back Salah in 39/1 Merseyside derby Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Liverpool v Everton: Blues value to frustrate Reds again with 4/1 Draw
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Midweek Tips: Back Marmoush plus 7/1 Chelsea v Spurs bet
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for every midweek game including a stroll for City
-
Football Betting Tips
Chelsea v Tottenham: Expect a battle at the Bridge