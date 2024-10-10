The Daily Acca: Goals across Europe in this 7/1 treble

Carsley's England to get on the front foot

Goals to flow in Rome

Haaland to terrorise Slovenia

Both of England's games in the Lee Carsley era have finished 2-0 to the Three Lions, but they have definitely shown more attacking intent in the post Southgate era, and I can see tonight's match having at least three goals.

The Greeks have made a strong start to their Nations League campaign, beating Finland 3-0 at home, before going on to win 0-2 in Ireland.

Clearly this is a step-up for them, but they have a point to prove having missed out on qualifying for the Euros, and I definitely see a goal in them at Wembley this evening.

The Italians had a very underwhelming Euro 2024, but they have since gone on win 1-3 in France and 1-2 in Israel, and the trend of Over 2.5 Goals looks set to continue against Belgium tonight.

The visitors were beaten by the French last time, but they did open up with a 3-1 victory over Israel, and despite injuries, they still have plenty of attacking talent in their squad.

Luciano Spalletti's hosts seem to be on an upward curve and they will be keen to entertain the Rome crowd following that troubled summer in Germany.

Given that the most potent goalscorer in World football plays for Norway, I like the fact that we can get even money on Over 2.5 Goals in their match against Slovenia this evening.

Erling Haaland scored the winner in his team's 2-1 victory over Austria last time out, and while they were held to a 0-0 draw prior to that, five of their last seven have seen this selection land.

Slovenia beat Kazakhstan 3-0 when they were last in action, and although that was their first Overs match for a while, the confidence boosting victory should help them be a bit more positive.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals in all of England v Greece, Italy v Belgium & Norway v Slovenia SBK 7/1

