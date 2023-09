Another defeat for the Blades

Mourinho to be miserable in Turin

Real to fall to their first loss

Newcastle lost three straight Premier League matches, but they bounced back with a 1-0 victory over Brentford, and then earned a good 0-0 draw at AC Milan during the week.

The Blades are yet to win since their return to the top flight, and that includes the Carabao Cup too. The best result they have managed is a 2-2 draw at home against Everton, but they should have beaten Spurs last week - before somehow losing 2-1.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are back at Bramall Lane today, but if the visitors are near their best, it's hard to see the hosts taking anything from this game.

Roma had made a poor start to their campaign, and while they returned from the international break with a 7-0 thumping of Empoli, this is a much harder fixture.

Jose Mourinho's men were involved in Europa League action on Thursday too, and they were away from home so there was travel involved.

The selection only took one point from their opening two Serie A outings, but one of those was away at AC Milan. Since then it's been two victories to nil, and they are yet to concede a goal at home this term.

We finish with the Madrid derby, and I am backing Diego Simeone's team to pick up the win.

Real have played six and won six in all competitions this season, but this is their hardest fixture to date, and they have only been edging to those wins.

Atletico drew 1-1 at Lazio during the week, and while they were beaten 3-0 at Valencia last weekend, if we look back to last season, they have won their last 10 La Liga fixtures in front of their own fans.