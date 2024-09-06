The Daily Acca: France to win in this 4/1 shot

Italians to leave France empty handed

The French begin their Nations League campaign with a tricky fixture against Italy, but given how poor the Italians were in the Euros, it's hard to see past a France win.

Didier Deschamp's men were undone by Spain in Germany in the summer, but that can be forgiven, and they have plenty of quality. This is a team that knows how to win big football matches, and they will want to kick off this tournament with a win.

Luciano Spalletti's visitors flopped at the Euros, as even in the group they were pretty poor. Scoring goals remains their issue, and tonight they take on one of the best defensive units in international football.

Iceland didn't make it to the Euros, and while they aren't the team they were a few years ago, they did finish second in their Nations League group last time.

A home fixture against Montenegro is a very winnable start for them, with the visitors only finishing third in their Euro Qualifying group - which was one of the easiest on paper.

Austria were very impressive in the group stage at the Euros, beating both Poland and Holland, before crashing out to Turkey in the last 16. They were expected to go much deeper than that, and given their quality, they should be able to win in Slovenia tonight.

The hosts were in England's group - drawing all three games - before exiting to Portugal on penalties in the last 16. They will no doubt set up quite cautiously here, but the Austrians are very good going forward and should have too much strength.

Recommended Bet Back France, Iceland & Austria all to Win SBK 4/1












