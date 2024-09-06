Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: France to win in this 4/1 shot

France manager - Didier Deschamps
Didier Deschamps starts another tournament as France manager

It's a 4/15.00 Daily Acca from the Nations League for Paul Robinson tonight, and it starts with a victory for France over Italy.

  • Italians to leave France empty handed

  • Iceland to win at home

  • Austria to take the victory in Slovenia


Leg 1 France (90mins) @ 1/21.50 (19:45)

The French begin their Nations League campaign with a tricky fixture against Italy, but given how poor the Italians were in the Euros, it's hard to see past a France win.

Didier Deschamp's men were undone by Spain in Germany in the summer, but that can be forgiven, and they have plenty of quality. This is a team that knows how to win big football matches, and they will want to kick off this tournament with a win.

Luciano Spalletti's visitors flopped at the Euros, as even in the group they were pretty poor. Scoring goals remains their issue, and tonight they take on one of the best defensive units in international football.


Leg 2 Iceland (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (19:45)

Iceland didn't make it to the Euros, and while they aren't the team they were a few years ago, they did finish second in their Nations League group last time.

A home fixture against Montenegro is a very winnable start for them, with the visitors only finishing third in their Euro Qualifying group - which was one of the easiest on paper.


Leg 3 Austria (90mins) @ 4/51.80 (19:45)

Austria were very impressive in the group stage at the Euros, beating both Poland and Holland, before crashing out to Turkey in the last 16. They were expected to go much deeper than that, and given their quality, they should be able to win in Slovenia tonight.

The hosts were in England's group - drawing all three games - before exiting to Portugal on penalties in the last 16. They will no doubt set up quite cautiously here, but the Austrians are very good going forward and should have too much strength.

Recommended Bet

Back France, Iceland & Austria all to Win

SBK4/1





Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 20pts

Returned: 7.55pts

P/L: -12.45pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Paul Robinson

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

EFL Championship

Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  • Jack Critchley
Southampton's St. Marys Stadium
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Arsenal evens to beat Spurs to Eze

  • Editor
Arsenal's Emirates Stadium
EFL Championship

EFL 2025/26: Fixtures, promotion odds and most backed on Betfair

  • Max Liu
Ipswich Town's Portman Road

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 13 Tipsheet: Back goals in Group H & 9/1 Real Madrid Bet Builder

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Day 12 Tipsheet Back River to flow into last 16

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Juventus v Manchester City: Back a cagey affair as under 2.5 goals appeals at 21/20

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Thursday Football Tips: Al-Dawsari can help Saudis into last 16

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman