The Daily Acca: Flamengo to win in this 11/2 Acca

Leaders to return with a victory

Internacional to get the job done at home

Another low-scorer for the champs

The Brazilian Serie A returns to action following a month off for the Club World Cup, and I am backing one of the participants in that competition to make a winning return.

Flamengo beat Chelsea during the group stage, and while they were knocked out by Bayern Munich in the last 16, they put up a decent fight.

Filipe Luís' side currently lead the way in Serie A, as they look to regain the crown they last won in 2020. They have taken 24 points from their opening 11 fixtures, scoring 24 goals and conceding just four.

Sao Paulo are a big name in Brazilian football, but they have made a very slow start to their campaign, collecting just an average of a point a game from their dozen matches to date.

The board have reacted by installing Hernan Crespo as their new manager, but he will be without star man, Lucas Moura, for his debut in the dugout, and an away trip to the Maracanã is one of the toughest starts available.

Two more clubs that have made disappointing starts to the new season are Internacional and Vitoria, with the pair 17th and 16th respectively, having taken just 11 points from their opening 12 fixtures.

The hosts finished in fifth last term under Roger Machado, but the former Gremio boss finished for the break on a winless run of six - losing on four occasions.

Their overall home record isn't too bad though, as they have won two of five, and while they have lost twice as well, they came against Palmeiras and Fluminense - who both showed their quality in the Club World Cup.

Vitoria have won just one of their last eight, and it's only three points from their six road trips this term.

Botafogo are the reigning champions of Brazil, and while they are only eighth at the start of the day, the gap to the top is only six points.

They pulled off a bit of a famous win in the Club World Cup too, beating PSG 1-0 in the group stage, before eventually exiting to Palmeiras after extra-time in the last 16.

During that tournament, three of their four outings saw this selection land, as have all six of their away league matches this season.

Vasco da Gama are in 13th, and they have failed to find the net in three of their last four in front of their own fans.

Recommended Bet Back Flamengo & Internacional to Win, and Under 1.5 Goals in Vasco da Gama v Botafogo SBK 11/2

