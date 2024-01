Goals to flow at Ewood Park

Roma to rectify their road results

Granada's travel sickness to continue

When it comes to goals, Blackburn and Wrexham have been among the go-to teams this season. The Championship side are currently seeing their matches average 3.36 goals each time this season - which is the joint highest in the division.

Wrexham have a marginally higher average at 3.37 goals, and in the 55 matches that these two have played this term, 36 of them have seen this selection land.

Rovers are of course two leagues above the Welsh club, but the difference in quality isn't as big as it sounds, and in Wrexham's cup run last year, they faced Championship opposition on three occasions, and all three ended with at least four goals.

Daniele De Rossi was the man picked to take over from the sacked Jose Mourinho, and after leading Roma to a 2-1 victory in his first match in charge, I think they can follow up away at Salernitana.

The hosts are bottom of Serie A, having taken just a dozen points from their opening 21 fixtures. They have already been beaten on 13 occasions, and it's currently a four match losing streak in all competitions.

It's just two away victories for Roma this term, but with a new manager in charge, I expect that record to improve - and it doesn't get much easier than against the leagues worst performing clubs.

Getafe haven't been in great form of late, but they are still 10th in La Liga, and they have a nice fixture tonight against Granada, a team who are second from bottom.

The visitors have taken just a single point from a possible 30 on their travels this season, and they have even failed to score in six of the last eight.

The selection need to put back to back defeats behind them, but they were narrow ones, and it's five wins from nine at home this year - three of which have come from their four latest outings here.