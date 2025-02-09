The Daily Acca: Expect goals at Villa Park in this 2/1 shot

Fireworks at Villa Park

No hope for Udinese in Naples

Barcelona to concede as they bid to close in on the Madrid clubs

One of the main talking points ahead of this game is whether Marcus Rashford will get a first start since his loan move from Manchester United, but it's also worth noting that three of their other four January signings are eligible too.

Whatever XI Unai Emery decides to send out, given that their opponents are Tottenham, both teams to score looks like a very solid betting proposition.

Oddly it is has actually failed to land in each of Spurs' last three in all competitions, but I can't see them keeping a clean sheet like they did against Elfsborg and Brentford, and I don't imagine that Villa will be able to stop them from scoring like Liverpool did at Anfield on Wednesday.

When these two last met in November, it was Ange Postecoglou's men that ran out the 4-1 winners, and while I don't envisage a repeat of that scoreline, BTTS backers should be able to collect again - just as they have done in all of the hosts' last six on this ground.

Napoli's seven match winning run came to an end last weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Roma. That isn't a terrible result though, and they should be able to resume winning ways at home to Udinese this evening.

The visitors put back to back defeats and a winless run of five behind them by beating the second from bottom Venezia 3-2 at home last Saturday, but that clearly isn't very strong form, and on the road it's five defeats from their last nine in Serie A.

A trip to the league leaders is hardly an ideal fixture to start turning those numbers around - especially as Antonio Conte's team have won nine of 11 in front of their own fans this term.

Barcelona have slipped to third in La Liga after leading the way for a good portion of the campaign, but they are only five points off the leaders, and they have this game in hand.

The two Madrid teams played out a 1-1 draw last night, which will give the Catalan giants even more of a spring in their step, and while they will likely go and win in Seville, I much prefer the safety net of both teams to score instead.

Hansi Flick's team have already conceded 24 goals in 22 league fixtures this season, which is more than any other club in the top six, apart from Villarreal.

Sevilla are down in 13th, but they are currently four unbeaten, and three of their last four at home have finished 1-1. Only twice have they failed to find the net in front of their own fans this year, while 75% of Barcelona's road fixtures have featured goals for both teams.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in both Aston Villa v Tottenham & Sevilla v Barcelona, and Napoli to Win SBK 2/1

