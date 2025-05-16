The Daily Acca: Europa League Finalists' to be beaten in this 3/1 shot

Villa to keep their top five hopes alive

Walsall to waltz their way to Wembley

Chelsea to go fourth

Aston Villa host Spurs this evening, and with them still in the race for a Champions League place, and Tottenham due to face Man United in the Europa League Final next week, there can only be one winner in my book.

Unai Emery's men will be highly motivated to pick up all three points, and that is what they have achieved in each of their last two outings.

It is also their last home game of the campaign, and the visitors have taken just one point from the last 15 available on the road too.

Walsall showed great character to put their terrible end to the regular campaign behind them by winning 0-2 at Chesterfield in the first leg of this League Two Play-off semi, and even though they don't need to win here, I can see them running out comfortable winners.

Mat Sadler will be keen to continue the rebuild of momentum that they had earlier in the season, and the visitors were already beaten here back in February.

Paul Cook's team have it all to do following the first leg loss, and they could well end up being vulnerable as they have to be quite aggressive from the off.

Similarly to the fixture from Villa Park earlier in the evening, it's hard to imagine anything other than a home win when Chelsea host Manchester United.

It's exactly the same scenario, with the hosts fighting for a top five place, with United having more than just an eye on the Europa League Final coming up on Wednesday.

Ruben Amorim's side were beaten 0-2 at home by West Ham last time, and while the Blues were beaten by the same scoreline at Newcastle, that is a much harder fixture, and prior to that they had won five on the bounce in all competitions.