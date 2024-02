Expect goals at Villa Park

Another bad night for Napoli

Nice to continue their winning streak

The battle for fourth place heats up at Villa Park this afternoon, and I am expecting the goals to flow.

Unai Emery's side have been very strong at home under his tenure, but it's now back to back defeats - one league and one cup - and just one win in four since those festive victories over Man City and Arsenal.

Man United are currently in the midst of a good run, with four wins and a draw from their last five in all competitions. They racked up 15 goals during that period, and the front three of Hojlund, Rashford and Garnacho appear to be clicking.

Villa's last three have all seen this selection land, and eight of their 11 home league matches this term have followed suit.

Napoli have put up a bit of a miserable defence of their Serie A title this season, and they are even struggling to qualify for next season's Champions League.

A trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan isn't what they would have wanted to boost their top four hopes, and while the hosts have been scraping results together with late goals of late, I expect them to get the win this evening.

Stefano Pioli's men have taken 16 points from the last 18 available at home, with the visitors have only managed to earn one point from their last four away fixtures - failing to find the net in any of them.

Nice are currently second in Ligue One, and while the are a long way adrift of PSG, they are still having a great campaign.

Their home form has been the catalyst for this, with seven wins and three draws from their 10 outings at Allianz Riviera. They are currently on a six match winning streak in front of their own fans.

Monaco are in fifth place, and while it's just two away defeats all season, their recent results have been poor. They were knocked out of the cup by third tier opposition during the week, and it's just one win from their last five in all competitions.