The Daily Acca: Defeat for Leverkusen in this 7/2 Acca

Bayer Leverkusen manager - Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen are finding things slightly tougher this year

It's two from the Championship and one from the Champions League for Paul Robinson tonight, and his Daily Acca comes in at around the 7/24.50 mark.

  • Goals at both ends of the Kassam

  • Owls and Canaries to provide the entertainment

  • Liverpool to slot another win

Leg 1 BTTS in Oxford v Hull @ 4/61.67 (19:45)

Oxford's winless run extended to eight in their 1-2 home defeat to Swansea on Saturday, but only two of the other seven were losses, and they will definitely be competitive against Hull tonight.

The visitors haven't won in five, but their 1-1 draw with Portsmouth was their third successive 1-1 scoreline, so they too will like their chances of winning here.

The match result is hard to call, but both teams should score, with this selection landing in five of the hosts' last six, and three of the visitor's last four on the road.

Leg 2 BTTS in Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich @ 13/201.65 (19:45)

Danny Röhl will be expecting a reaction from his players this evening following their 2-6 defeat here to Watford on Saturday, but whichever way this goes, both teams to score backers should be rewarded again.

Norwich were beaten 2-1 at Cardiff, which extended their winless run to four, but three of those were at least draws, and they scored in all four.

Their last four away from Carrow Road has seen this selection land, as have three of the Owls' last five at Hillsborough.

Leg 3 Liverpool (90mins) @ 4/71.57 (20:00)

Only two of the 36 clubs in this new-look Champions League have taken maximum points, and one of those is Liverpool.

Arne Slot's men have been dominant in Europe this season - and pretty good domestically too - and he can lead his side to a fourth victory at the expense of Bayer Leverkusen.

Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield with his German champions having won two and drawn one of their Champions League fixtures, but it's clear that they aren't the same side they were last year.

It's just one win from their last five in the Bundesliga, and with their defence leaking like a sieve, they look vulnerable this evening.

Recommended Bet

Back Liverpool to Win, and BTTS in both Oxford v Hull & Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich

SBK7/2

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 62pts

Returned: 39.24pts

P/L: -22.76pts

