The Daily Acca: Cottagers to win in this 20/1 treble
Paul Robinson is aiming to start the week with a bang, as his Daily Acca is a 20/121.00 treble that features selections from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.
-
Lazio to win but it won't be clean
-
More of the same for Brentford on the road
-
Celta Vigo to get back on track at home
Leg 1 Lazio to Win & BTTS @ 21/103.10 (19:45)
Lazio are playing well under new coach, Marco Baroni, and they can make it a third straight win in all competitions against Cagliari tonight.
A clean sheet probably won't be on the agenda though, as four of their five Serie A opponents in Rome have found the net against them - yet they have still picked up an impressive 13 points from the 15 available.
The visitors head to the capital having just lost two matches to nil, but they have been amongst the goals prior to that - picking up a pair of 3-2 wins and drawing 1-1 at Juventus.
Leg 2 Fulham to Win & BTTS @ 13/53.60 (20:00)
Brentford are in 11th place in the Premier League, but all 13 of their points have come at home, and on the road it's four defeats.
On the slightly positive side for Thomas Frank's men, only Liverpool stopped them from scoring, and they since found the net at the Etihad, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Old Trafford.
Fulham put defeats to Man City and Aston Villa behind them by drawing 1-1 at Everton last weekend, and with victories over Leicester and Newcastle at Craven Cottage this term, they can win again.
They are yet to keep a clean sheet at home though, and the Bees are much better at attacking than they are at defending.
Leg 3 Celta Vigo (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (20:00)
Celta Vigo picked up a morale boosting win in the Copa del Rey during the week, and while things get much tougher here, I still expect them to beat Getafe.
On the face of it, just a single point return from their last three at home isn't great, but the visitors were both Madrid clubs (single goal margin defeats) and last year's third placed finishers, Girona. Prior to those three games, they had opened up the campaign with home victories over Valencia and Real Valladolid.
Getafe are unbeaten in four, but the last three were draws, and three of those four were all at home. It's just two points from a possible 15 on the road this season, and despite finishing in mid-table last year, they won just two away games.
Now read Mike Norman's Preview of Fulham v Brentford
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 61pts
Returned: 39.24pts
P/L: -21.76pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
West Ham v Chelsea: Bowen can land 10/1 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips: Best bets for all of this weekend's fixtures
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Five opening day winners to back this weekend
-
Football Betting Tips
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Burnley backed to get off the mark
-
Football Betting Tips
Celtic v Kairat: Back the man from Japan to find the net