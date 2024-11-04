The Daily Acca: Cottagers to win in this 20/1 treble

Lazio to win but it won't be clean

More of the same for Brentford on the road

Celta Vigo to get back on track at home

Lazio are playing well under new coach, Marco Baroni, and they can make it a third straight win in all competitions against Cagliari tonight.

A clean sheet probably won't be on the agenda though, as four of their five Serie A opponents in Rome have found the net against them - yet they have still picked up an impressive 13 points from the 15 available.

The visitors head to the capital having just lost two matches to nil, but they have been amongst the goals prior to that - picking up a pair of 3-2 wins and drawing 1-1 at Juventus.

Brentford are in 11th place in the Premier League, but all 13 of their points have come at home, and on the road it's four defeats.

On the slightly positive side for Thomas Frank's men, only Liverpool stopped them from scoring, and they since found the net at the Etihad, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Old Trafford.

Fulham put defeats to Man City and Aston Villa behind them by drawing 1-1 at Everton last weekend, and with victories over Leicester and Newcastle at Craven Cottage this term, they can win again.

They are yet to keep a clean sheet at home though, and the Bees are much better at attacking than they are at defending.

Celta Vigo picked up a morale boosting win in the Copa del Rey during the week, and while things get much tougher here, I still expect them to beat Getafe.

On the face of it, just a single point return from their last three at home isn't great, but the visitors were both Madrid clubs (single goal margin defeats) and last year's third placed finishers, Girona. Prior to those three games, they had opened up the campaign with home victories over Valencia and Real Valladolid.

Getafe are unbeaten in four, but the last three were draws, and three of those four were all at home. It's just two points from a possible 15 on the road this season, and despite finishing in mid-table last year, they won just two away games.

Recommended Bet Back Lazio to Win & BTTS, Fulham to Win & BTTS, and Celta Vigo to Win SBK 20/1

Now read Mike Norman's Preview of Fulham v Brentford