The Daily Acca: City to win in this 5/2 shot

More of the same for City against Real

Arsenal's Euro dream to end

Rangers to bounce back at Dundee

The first leg at the Bernabeu was an epic contest, which ebbed and flowed, ending in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

We are at the Etihad tonight though, and when these two met each other in this competition last season, a draw at the Bernabeu was followed by a convincing City win here.

It might not be as convincing this evening, but Pep Guardiola's men have definitely put to bed any doubts about their ability to win the big games in the Champions League now. Pep doesn't tinker as much as he used to, and all things being equal, they should prove too strong tonight.

Bayern Munich have now officially lost their Bundesliga crown, but I think they can gain some compensation by progressing in the Champions League.

I think it's fair to say that the Gunners have underperformed in the big games in Europe for a couple of seasons now, and after scraping past Porto in the last 16, they could only draw 2-2 with Bayern at the Emirates - requiring a late equaliser to do so.

All of Bayern's focus is now on this match and this tournament, which should be an advantage for Thomas Tuchel's side - whereas Arsenal have a huge Premier League match at Wolves at the weekend.

Rangers handed the initiative back to Celtic in the race for the SPL at the weekend, as they were beaten 3-2 at Ross County, leaving them four points behind their rivals.

This is their game in hand, so it is absolutely imperative that they take maximum points, to close the gap to one.

They are a short price to win at Dundee, but it boosts the Acca from around 6/42.50 to 5/23.50, and the hosts were beaten here by Motherwell most recently - taking them to four home defeats from their last eight outings in front of their own fans.

Back Man City, Bayern Munich & Rangers all to Win @ around 3.55/2 Bet now

