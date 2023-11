Chelsea to get a reality check

Seville derby to end all square

Marseille to take a point from Lens

Cheslea made it two wins in a row in all competitions on Monday at Spurs, but they were clearly fortunate to take the victory in that one, and the other was at home to Blackburn in the cup.

Manchester City have found their groove again in the last three weeks - winning all five of their fixtures. Their three latest victories were all by a margin of three goals or more.

Mauricio Pochettino's hosts have taken just one point from the last 12 available at Stamford Bridge, and Pep Guardiola's visitors are better than Forest, Villa, Arsenal and Brentford.

It's the Seville derby this afternoon, and I am leaning towards the spoils being shared.

Sevilla have made a poor start to the season for the second year in a row, and they start the day in 15th place, having taken just 11 points from 11 matches. In the Champions League it's two draws and two defeats.

Real Betis are up in seventh, and they are unbeaten in 11 in all competitions. Their last five have all been wins, but it's worth noting that since a victory in their opening away fixture at Villarreal, they have gone five La Liga away matches without a sucess - the three latest of which were all draws.

These two teams finished second and third in Ligue One last season, but this time around they are only 10th and ninth respectively.

The hosts are actually unbeaten in six in the league - three draws and three wins. Only Metz have beaten them at home this year, and they beat Arsenal in the Champions League on this ground.

Marseille won in the Europa League during the week, and that extended their unbeaten run to three games. Things haven't been so great if we just concentrate on their Ligue One form though, as it's three defeats in five. Their last three on the road have all ended in a loss, but they did travel to PSG, Monaco and Nice.