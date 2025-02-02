The Daily Acca: City to avoid defeat in this 4/1 treble

Don't write off Man City at the Emirates

Milan to be black and blue

Napoli to bring goals to Rome

Manchester City's woes have been much publicised this season, but they still only trail Arsenal by six points, so I don't think it's a foregone conclusion that the Gunners will beat them at the Emirates this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola's side showed great heart to come from behind to win their must-win Champions League fixture during the week, and while that was only against Club Brugge, they did exactly the same against Chelsea last weekend.

Arsenal were able to rotate their team at Girona on Wednesday, but the likes of Gabriel, Martin Ødegaard and Thomas Partey all started, and with Liverpool winning at Bournemouth yesterday, the pressure is really on them here.

The visitors are clearly not as good as they were, but they still have plenty of quality, and in the hosts' last four home matches in the league, they have been held by Everton and Aston Villa, and beat Ipswich and Spurs by just a single goal margin.

Napoli's hot streak has seen Inter drop to second in Serie A, which makes this Milan derby even more crucial than normal for Simone Inzaghi's men.

Their city rivals, AC Milan, have had a disappointing campaign to date, and that led to Sérgio Conceição replacing Paulo Fonseca as manager at the end of 2024.

The former Porto manager has certainly improved their results to a degree, but they still lost 2-0 to Juventus when coming up against a top side in Serie A.

Technically this is an away fixture for the selection, but that's not even an issue, as after drawing their opening two road games of the season, they have gone on to win all of their next eight - scoring 26 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

As mentioned above, Napoli are the current leaders in Serie A, and while they may well pick up another three points at Roma this evening, I prefer the safer option of both teams to score.

Claudio Ranieri has come out of retirement to steady the ship at Stadio Olimpico, and he's done a good job so far. They are currently unbeaten in six in the league - four wins and two draws - and they at least made the knockout round of the Europa League.

The visitors have won seven on the bounce, and they are certainly benefitting from not having any European commitments this season. As far as the goals go, four of their last six away from home have seen BTTS backers collect, as have three of Roma's last five in front of their own fans.

Recommended Bet Back Man City to Win or Draw, Inter to Win, and BTTS in Roma v Napoli SBK 4/1

