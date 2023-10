Manchester to be blue

Italian champions to pick up a crucial win

Another home win for Atletico

It's the Manchester derby from Old Trafford today, and I can't see anything other than a victory for the blue half.

United have actually won their last three - two in the league and one in the Champions League - but they scraped through all three games, relying on goals from defenders and central midfielders.

Pep Guardiola's visitors suffered back to back defeats in the league a few weeks ago, but they have since beaten Brighton and Young Boys, and Rodri is back from his suspension. They simply have too much class for Erik ten Hag's men.

Napoli have made a relatively good start to their Serie A title defence, but they have lost twice, and currently trail the leaders by six points - albeit with a game in hand.

What it means though, is that they can't afford to drop points to their rivals at the moment, so they really have to beat AC Milan at home tonight.

The visitors were beaten at home by the aforementioned Juventus last weekend, and they were then brushed aside by PSG during the week.

The selection, meanwhile, have won their last two, and they can record a third home victory of the campaign at the expense of Milan.

Atletico Madrid are fourth in La Liga, but they have two games in hand over the three clubs above them, and if they won both, they would be level on points with Real at the top.

The first of those two games is at home against Alaves this evening, with the visitors sitting one place above the relegation zone.

Diego Simeone's hosts have won all four of their La Liga home matches this term, and they scored 11 goals in the process.

Alaves have lost three of their five on the road, and the other two were only 1-1 draws.