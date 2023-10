Cagliari are still finding their feet since their promotion from Serie B, but the fact remains that they have taken just two points from their opening six matches, and are bottom of the league.

Fiorentina are up in sixth with an 11 point yield from the same number of outings, and with home advantage, it's very hard to see them slipping-up.

Fulham are actually above Chelsea in the table, but I am backing the Blues to build on their Carabao Cup victory over Brighton last week.

The visitors to Craven Cottage have been pretty dire in front of goal this season, but they have been keeping it very tight at the other end.

The goals will surely start flowing soon for Mauricio Pochettino's side, and the hosts have already lost 0-3 here to Brentford this term.

Las Palmas and Celta Vigo have an identical record so far this season, and while the former are new to La Liga, I am backing them for the three points tonight.

The hosts are actually unbeaten in three since their promotion, with all five of their points coming from their three in front of their own fans.

Celta Vigo have actually taken four of their five points on the road, but the odds of the home win are just too tempting to refuse.