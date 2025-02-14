The Daily Acca: Chelsea to lose in this 15/2 shot
Paul Robinson has picked out a 15/28.50 Daily Acca for tonight, and it features a victory for Brighton at the Amex.
Bologna to complete the double over Torino
Chelsea to come up short again
No dream start for Eustace at Derby
Leg 1 Bologna (90mins) @ 4/61.67 (19:45)
Both Bologna and Torino head into tonight's match-up on an unbeaten runs, with the former having gone nine without defeat in all competitions, and the former, seven.
Ironically, the last time the visitors lost was against Bologna in the reverse fixture in Turin, as they were beaten 0-2 on December 21st.
Half a dozen of their seven since ended all square, so it's not like they have been in scintillating form, whereas the hosts have at least won four of their last seven - and all of their last three on this ground.
Leg 2 Brighton (90mins) @ 17/102.70 (19:45)
This is a rematch of last Saturday's FA Cup Fourth round tie between Brighton and Chelsea, and I think that given the odds available, the value is definitely on the Seagulls repeating their victory.
Enzo Maresca's men took the lead at the Amex at the weekend, but it didn't last long, and they were eventually beaten 2-1. It was their second defeat in three outings, and it's now just three wins in 10 in all competitions.
The hosts haven't had much luck in front of their own fans of late, but last week's victory could inspire them, and they are overpriced to follow-up this evening.
Leg 3 QPR (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (20:00)
John Eustace takes charge of Derby County for the first time tonight, but given the terrible run of results for the team, I quite like QPR's chances of beating them at Loftus Road.
Rangers were beaten at Coventry in the week, but prior to that they had taken three points against Blackburn at home, and it's six victories from their last seven on their own patch.
The Rams are winless in 10 in all competitions, and although they have ended their run of eight straight defeats with draws against Norwich and Oxford, I don't see them dramatically improving immediately.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 124pts
Returned: 107.27pts
P/L: -16.73pts
