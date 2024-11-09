The Daily Acca: BTTS at the Bridge in this 4/1 shot

Entertainment at the Bridge

Lazio's great form to continue

Inter to return to the top

Chelsea and Arsenal both have 18 points from their opening 10 matches, and while that is a good return for the Blues, it's probably below what the Gunners would have been expected.

Mikel Arteta's men are now winless in three in the league - two defeats and a draw - and they were also beaten in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts racked up eight goals in their Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday, and as far as this selection goes, BTTS backers have collected in each of their last five in the league.

The same can be said for three of Arsenal's last five, and while they have fired blanks on their two latest road trips, I find it hard to see Chelsea keeping a clean sheet.

Lazio have been on fire since the end of September, with nine victories from their 10 outings in all competitions. Their sole blemish was a 1-0 loss at Juventus, and I am willing to forgive them that.

Since that defeat in Turin they have gone on to win twice away from home - one in Europe and one in Serie A. They netted five at Como on Halloween, and their travelling support should be in for another treat at Monza.

Alessandro Nesta's hosts are second from bottom with just one win all season. Five of their 11 have ended in defeat, and three of those losses came from their six on this ground.

The top two in Italy meet at the San Siro this evening, and I am expecting the reigning champions to win and move ahead of Napoli.

Inter head into this crunch fixture having just beaten Arsenal in the Champions League, and that was their eighth victory from their last nine - the other being a 4-4 draw with Juventus.

Napoli don't have any European distractions this season, and that has clearly benefitted their domestic results. Their winning streak of six ground to a halt last weekend though, and a 0-3 home loss to Atalanta is hardly an ideal prep for Inter away.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Chelsea v Arsenal, and Lazio & Inter to Win SBK 4/1

