Napoli's poor season to continue

Value to be had on goals at the Amex

Foxes to move further clear at the top

Both Napoli and Inter had comfortable 3-0 victories in the semi-finals of this Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, and when they meet in the final this evening, I expect the favourites to get the job done.

Inter were knocked off the top spot of Serie A by Juventus yesterday, but they have been the stand-out side in Italy this season, while Napoli are in the midst of a miserable title defence.

The current champions are only nine in the league - a whopping 20 points behind Inter - and when the two of them met in Naples in December, it was the Milan based club who ran out 0-3 winners.

Brighton are a short price to beat Wolves at the Amex tonight, but both teams to score looks like a safer bet, and the odds are more generous.

The Seagulls have played 10 home matches in the league this season, and every single one has seen BTTS backers collect. Given that 8/131.61 is available for them to make it 11 from 11 tonight, you would assume that the stats aren't good for Wolves, but that is just not the case.

The visitors have played 10 away games this term, and seven of them have finished with neither team keeping a clean sheet. It is also worth noting that two of the three that didn't were their first two road trips of the campaign - including the infamous fixture at Old Trafford.

Leicester and Ipswich were the pace-setters in the Championship, and while the Foxes are still clear at the top, both Southampton and Leeds are getting within touching distance.

The Tractor Boys are now third on goal difference, and while they have this game in hand, I just can't see them taking anything from their trip to the King Power.

Enzo Maresca's hosts had an excuse for their 3-1 loss at Coventry last weekend, and at home this season it's 11 victories from 13 outings.

Ipswich's form has tailed off in recent weeks, and it's just two wins from seven away from Portman Road - two of which were defeats.