The Daily Acca: Botafogo to bring home this 4/1 shot
Saturday's action comes from Brazil, with Paul Robinson's Daily Acca featuring three of the Serie A fixtures, combining to make a 4/15.00 treble.
-
Palmeiras to get back on track at home
-
Criciuma to reward BTTS backers once again
-
Leaders to pick up another three points
Leg 1 Palmeiras (90mins) @ 1/31.33 (23:00)
Palmeiras were beaten by the second from bottom, Fluminense, during the week, but I expect the defending champions to bounce straight back tonight.
The selection are on a run of seven straight league wins at home, and that includes victories over the likes of Cruzeiro and Bahia.
Vitoria are their opponents today, and they head to Allianz Parque on the back of four defeats from four. That run of form has seen them drop into the bottom three, and it's six losses from nine away from home this term.
Leg 2 BTTS in Juventude v Criciuma @ 9/10 (23:00)
These two Brazilian Serie A clubs were both promoted from Serie B last season, so their aim at present is likely to just avoid relegation.
They are 12th and 15th respectively, and when they meet tonight, I am expecting both teams to find the net.
This selection has landed in 15 of Criciuma's 17 league fixtures this season - which includes all of their last six on the road.
Admittedly the stats aren't as good for the hosts, but they have only failed to score in one home game this term, and it's just two clean sheets from their last four.
Leg 3 Botafogo (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (01:30)
Botafogo lead the way in the Brazilian top flight, and while they are up against a tough opponent in Cruzeiro, their home record is so strong, I can't see them not picking up another three points tonight.
Artur Jorge's men have won seven of their nine in front of their own fans, and their sole defeat came back in the first week of May.
The visitors are up in fifth place, but it's six defeats from 10 on their travels, and four of those losses came from their five most recent away fixtures.
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 262pts
Returned: 197.79pts
P/L: -64.21pts
