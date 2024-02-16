The Daily Acca: Boing Boing Baggies in this 10/1 shot
It's Championship, La Liga and Ligue One action for Paul Robinson tonight, and his Daily Acca is just above the 10/111.00 mark.
Defeats to be like buses for Southampton
Getafe's high-scoring away games to continue
Lyon to extend their hot streak
Leg 1 West Brom (90mins) @ 13/82.63 (20:00)
Southampton's 25 match unbeaten run came to an end at Bristol City during the week, and a trip to the Hawthorns is hardly the ideal tonic.
The Baggies have won five on the bounce at home, conceding just one goal. That run included wins over Leeds and Norwich, and only two teams have beaten them here this season.
Clearly it's hard to knock Southampton's form, but at the prices, I am happy to take a chance on them not reacting well from their first loss in months - especially as they have West Brom away.
Leg 2 BTTS in Villarreal v Getafe @ 3/4 (20:00)
This is a mid-table clash in La Liga, and I am expecting both teams to score, as the stats suggest they will.
The hosts did actually draw 0-0 when last in action at home, but they have since followed that up with a 1-1 draw at Alaves, and 10 of their 12 at home this season have seen this selection land.
Getafe have only won one away match all year, but they are still the joint fourth highest scorers on the road, it's just that they also have the joint fourth worst defensive record. That has led to eight of their dozen away games having goals at both ends.
Leg 3 Lyon (90mins) @ 6/42.50 (20:00)
Lyon are only 13th in Ligue One, but they have been much better since Pierre Sage was promoted to first team manager, and he has led the team to eight victories from his dozen matches in charge.
It's three wins from their last four at home in the league, and overall they have won eight of their last 10 in all competitions, home and away.
Nice are currently in second - although well adrift of PSG - but they lost at home to Monaco on Sunday, and it's just two points from the last 15 available on their travels.
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 148pts
Returned: 168.1pts
P/L: +20.1pts
