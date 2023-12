Leicester to win at St Andrew's

Girona to go top in Spain

Gyökeres to enhance his credentials in Portugal

Leicester can move three points clear at the top of the Championship with a win tonight, and while Birmingham did win last time, they really have been quite poor under Wayne Rooney.

Following a slightly iffy spell that saw them win just one of four matches, the Foxes have recorded three straight victories, and one of those was away at West Brom.

The Blues have won just two of 10 under Rooney - losing on six occasions. They did have that aforementioned victory at Cardiff last Wednesday, but the Welsh club are in miserable form at present.

Girona return to action at home to Alaves, and fresh from their 2-4 win at the Nou Camp, I expect them to pick up another three points tonight.

Partially owned by the City Football Group, the club have prospered in recent seasons, and they currently sit second in La Liga - just one point behind Real Madrid, with a game in hand.

They have won 13 of their 16 this term, and with Alaves down in 13th, they really should be winning this evening. It's also worth noting that the visitors are winless on the road this year.

Sporting Lisbon will go top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga with a victory tonight, and while they are up against Porto, they have home advantage, and the services of Viktor Gyökeres.

The former Coventry striker has excelled since his move to Portugal this summer, and he is already being linked back to England in a big money move.

The Swedish international has scored nine time in the league this season and three times in the Europa League. His team have also won all seven of their home games.

Porto have accumulated the same amount of points as Sporting, to date, but when they faced one of their main rivals in the league, away from home, they were beaten 1-0 at Benfica.