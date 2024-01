Daggers to avoid defeat

Chelsea to come up short at the Riverside

Fiorentina to win again at home

Barnet are third in the National League, whereas Dagenham are down in 17th place, but there are reasons to believe that the visitors are a good bet to avoid defeat at the Hive Stadium.

The Daggers are currently on an unbeaten run of three, but it's their away form that gives me even more confidence. You have to go all the way back to September for the last time they lost on the road, as since then it's been three draws and three wins.

The hosts, meanwhile, were beaten at Altrincham last time, and it's actually just two wins from their five most recent outings here.

Middlesbrough were edged out by Aston Villa in the FA Cup here at the weekend, but they have another chance in a cup competition against Premier League oppositions this evening.

Michael Carrick's men haven't yet faced a top flight team in their run to the Carabao Cup semi-finals, but they also haven't had a home fixture yet either.

Of course, this is the first of two legs, but they are more than capable of avoiding defeat here. Chelsea have been far too inconsistent this season, and a 4-0 FA Cup success over Preston at the weekend can't paper over the cracks.

We finish in the first quarter-final of the Coppa Italia, and at odds-against, Fiorentina are a good bet to knock out Bologna.

These two teams are fourth and fifth in Serie A, respectively, but the visitors have now gone two without a win - which includes a 3-0 away loss at Udinese.

Fiorentina were beaten when last in action, but that was away from home, and on this ground it's six straight victories, and that run started with a win against tonight's opponents.