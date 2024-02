Bristol City to bow out at the City Ground

Pressure to mount on Pochettino

Celtic to reclaim daylight at the top of the SPL

Nottingham Forest have improved a little bit under Nuno Espírito Santo, and while they could only draw at Ashton Gate in the original game of this tie, they should be able to get the job done at the City Ground.

The Championship club are four without a win, and while three of those were draws, they did lose at home to Leeds last Friday.

The hosts haven't been as good at home this season as they were last, but the tide is beginning to turn a bit, and they did beat Manchester United here at the end of December.

The recent Newcastle defeat aside, Aston Villa have been incredibly strong at home under Unai Emery, and they put that aforementioned loss behind them by smashing Sheffield United at Bramall Lane at the weekend.

Chelsea head to the Midlands on the back of two defeats - conceding four goals in each of them. As concerning, it's six defeats from their last seven on the road in all competitions, and they are yet to score in two fixtures with Villa this season.

Rangers drew level on points with Celtic at the top of the SPL last night, and Celtic now need to win at Hibs to restore their three point advantage - albeit it from a game more.

Hibernian are out of form though, and even though they are seventh in the table, they are winless in six in the league - losing on four occasions.

Even at Easter Road it's just one point from the last 12 available, and the Bhoys have won nine of their 12 away from home this term.