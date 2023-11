A low-scorer in Italy

No dream return for Poch

Getafe to gain a third home victory

These two teams are 13th and 14th in Serie A respectively, and I am expecting their clash to be low-scoring tonight.

As far as the goals go so far this season, the hosts are seeing their matches average just 1.9 goals each time - which is the second lowest in the division. Seven of their 10 outings have ended with Under 2.5 backers collecting.

The visitors have a higher average at dead on three goals per match, but six of their 10 have still seen this selection land - including all of their last four.

Tottenham versus Chelsea is always a spicy affair, and on current form, it's hard to see the former not winning tonight.

Ange Postecoglou's men will return to the top of the table with a 10th win of the campaign, and they remain the only unbeaten club in the Premier League.

Chelsea have already lost four times this year - from 10 league outings - and even though Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate for a result against his former employer, they just aren't playing well enough to achieve it.

Getafe are only 12th in La Liga, with their downfall being their lack of wins, but they can start to remedy that this evening against Cadiz.

The visitors are down in 16th place, and they have lost five of their 11 fixtures this season - four of which have come from their last five on the road.

The selection are unbeaten at home this term - winning two and drawing three - and they managed to keep three clean sheets during that period.