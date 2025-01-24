The Daily Acca: Blades to win in this 6/1 shot

No clean sheet at Torino

Blades to go top

Las Palmas to bounce back at home

Torino have drawn their last four matches, and with just one win in 12, they have slipped into the bottom half of the Serie A table.

Cagliari are in 14th, but their recent form has been better, as they put five straight defeats behind them to take seven points from their three most recent outings.

I can definitely see both teams scoring in Turin this evening, with BTTS backers having collected in three of the hosts' last four, and four of the visitors' last five. Based on that, the odds available are slightly inflated.

The Blades start the weekend in second place in the Championship, but they can move ahead of Leeds at the top if they beat Hull tonight, and I fully expect them to do that at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder's men have won their last three league fixtures, and that includes tricky away trips to Watford and Swansea. Their record at home this season is 10 wins from 13 matches - losing just once.

Hull have a relatively new manager in Rubén Sellés, and while he has led the team to three wins in 10 games, they are still third from bottom, and have lost two of their last three in the Championship.

Las Palmas need to bounce back from three straight defeats across all competitions, but I think they can given that they have a home fixture against Osasuna.

The visitors have won just one of nine on their travels this term, and they have lost on four occasions - including two of their last four.

I also like the fact that the selection have actually won three of their last five on this ground, so it proves that they can get the job done more often than not.

Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United & Las Palmas to Win, and BTTS in Torino v Cagliari SBK 6/1









