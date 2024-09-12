The Daily Acca: Blades to bring home this 5/1 shot
The top leagues return to action today, and Paul Robinson has picked out a near 5/16.00 Daily Acca from games in Ligue One, La Liga and the Championship.
-
Saint-Etienne's woeful start to continue
-
Betis to get off the mark in Spain
-
Blades to be too sharp for Hull
Leg 1 Lille (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (19:45)
Saint-Etienne have struggled since their return to Ligue One, as they have played three and lost three. Their poor form is highlighted by the fact that they are yet to even score a goal, while conceding seven of their own.
Olivier Dall'Oglio's men lost their sole home match to Le Havre by a 0-2 scoreline, and they suffered their heaviest defeat at Brest prior to the international break.
Lille head to Stade Geoffroy-Guichard having won two of their three league matches this term, and coming through Champions League qualifying.
Bruno Génésio joined as manager in the summer, and he will be aiming to improve on the team's fourth placed finish last year.
Leg 2 Betis (90mins) @ 4/61.67 (20:00)
Real Betis have had a bit of a slow start to their campaign, as they are yet to win in three matches, but it's worth noting that their only defeat came at the hands of Real Madrid. Draws with Girona and Alaves preceded their fixture at the Bernabeu, but they did win both of their Conference League matches.
Leganes are the visitors to Estadio Benito Villamarín tonight, and they will be pleased to have taken five points from their opening four matches, following their promotion from the Segunda Division.
They fell to their first loss at home to Mallorca prior to the international break, and it is worth noting that they have enjoyed a kind run of fixtures.
Leg 3 Sheffield United (90mins) @ 1/12.00 (20:00)
The Blades are unbeaten in the Championship since their relegation from the Premier League, beating both Preston and Watford, with draws against QPR and Norwich sandwiched in-between.
The victory over the Hornets last time was quite impressive given Watford's strong start to the season, and with an away victory already in the bank, they look like a good bet to win at Hull.
The hosts are yet to win this season - drawing three of their four league games and losing at Leeds before the international break. They were also knocked out in the first round of the Carabao Cup by Sheffield Wednesday.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 25pts
Returned: 12.37pts
P/L: -12.63pts
