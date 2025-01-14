The Daily Acca: Back the favourites in this 5/2 Premier League Treble

Man City's revival to gain momentum

Chelsea to see-off the Cherries

Liverpool to exact their Forest revenge

Cody Gakpo (v Nottingham Forest) is the main man for our Tuesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week action seeing a top of the table clash.

Gakpo averages 1.09 shots on target per 90 mins this season and has had at least 1 SOT in 7 out of 11 fixtures this season. Only Mohammed Salah (21) has scored more goals for Liverpool than Gakpo (12) this season for the reds.

We just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 1/2 to 1/1.

Manchester City have now won three games on the trot, and while this is a tougher assignment than those three, I am not 100% sold on Brentford at the moment.

Thomas Frank's men do boast an excellent home record, and I can forgive them their FA Cup defeat here to Plymouth at the weekend, given that Thomas Frank never priorities the cups.

However, they were beaten by both Nottingham Forest and Arsenal prior to that on this ground, and if Pep Guardiola's team are anywhere near their best, they should be able to win this.

Chelsea have slipped out of the title race having gone four without a victory in the Premier League, but three of those were on the road, and at the Bridge it's three wins from their last five.

Bournemouth head to the capital on a nine match unbeaten run in all competitions, and it really is hard to knock their current form.

Liverpool, Leicester and Brentford have all proven to be fruitless destinations for them this term though, and a bit like my opening selection, if the hosts are anywhere near their best, they should be winning this one.

Liverpool's only league defeat of the campaign came in the reverse fixture at Anfield back in September, and while Nottingham Forest couldn't be in any better form now having won their last seven, I just can't help but feel that they will come up short against the current leaders.

Arne Slot's side will have learned a lot about the way Forest are playing this season under Nuno from that Anfield defeat, and they have proven time and time again this year that they are deadly in the final third - especially on their travels.

They have accumulated the same amount of points away from home than they have at Anfield - from one game less - and they have also scored seven more goals.