The Daily Acca: Back the favourites in the Carabao Cup

No joy for Palace at the Emirates

Newcastle to edge closer to a trophy

Saints to be beaten again

The Gunners back-to-back games against Crystal Palace now, and while they will almost certainly view the one at Selhurst Park on Saturday as more important, with home advantage and a deeper squad, I expect them to get the job done here.

Mikel Arteta's side were held to a goalless draw by Everton at the weekend, but it did at least extend their unbeaten run to eight in all competitions.

Palace are beginning to hit their stride following a problematic opening to the campaign, and Oliver Glasner would have been absolutely delighted to see his team win 1-3 at rivals, Brighton, last Sunday.

This will be a much tougher test though, and I see them coming up short at the Emirates.

Newcastle returned to form with a 4-0 thumping of Leicester on Saturday, and given their thirst for a trophy, they certainly won't be taking it east against Brentford this evening.

The Bees head to St James' Park having lost yet another away game at the weekend, and against Premier League teams this season, their road record reads - played eight, lost seven and drawn one.

Eddie Howe's men have been a bit hit and miss, but given that they are now three wins away from a trophy, I wouldn't expect them to slip-up in what looks like a favourable home tie.

Russell Martin paid the price for Southampton's dismal start to the season on Sunday night, with his sacking coming hot on the heels of their abysmal 0-5 home loss to Spurs - with all five goals coming in the first half.

It will be hard for the players to start to rebuild their confidence with Liverpool in town - even if Arne Slot will rotate his starting XI.

Even with that rotation, names such as Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz, Endo etc will still likely feature, and it's really hard to imagine the Reds not booking their place in the semi-finals - even if they have just been held to draws in their last two outings.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal, Newcastle & Liverpool all to Win SBK 13/8

