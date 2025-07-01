The Daily Acca: At the double in this CWC 6/4 shot

Old Lady to exit

Dortmund to progress against Monterrey

Real Madrid took seven points from their three group games to qualify as the winners, and their opening draw with Al-Hilal is looking a bit better now following the Saudis victory over Man City.

Juventus were beaten 5-2 by the aforementioned City in their final group game, but they had already done the hard work by beating Wydad 4-1 and Al-Ain 5-0.

Xabi Alonso is still finding his feet as manager of the Spanish giants, but this isn't a vintage Juve side, and Igor Tudor has only been in charge since March. They finished fourth in Serie A, and they were completely outclassed by Pep Guardiola's men last time.

Borussia Dortmund drew with Fluminense in their CWC opener, but that wasn't a terrible result, and they then went on to beat Mamelodi and Ulsan. They were both by one goal margins, but Niko Kovač seems to have the Germans heading in the right direction, and they should be able to beat their Mexican opponents tonight.

Monterrey were unbeaten in a group that contained both Inter and River Plate, and after holding that pair to draws, they then secured their qualification with a 4-0 thrashing of Urawa.

They have experience in the form of Sergio Ramos, but they will do well to contain a Dortmund team that score a lot of goals.

