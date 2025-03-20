The Daily Acca: An 8/1 Nations League Treble

French to prove too strong in Split

Germans to be beaten in Milan

Belgium's new era to start well

Croatia finished second in their Nations League Group, but they were six points behind winners, Portugal, and even with home advantage tonight, I can't see them being able to live with the French.

France have returned to form in recent matches, as they had to Split having won four and drawn one of their last five outings. That includes three away victories, including ones at Belgium and Italy.

The hosts, meanwhile, are winless in three, and that includes a defeat to Scotland - which isn't exactly.

The Italians have a tough quarter-final draw against Germany, but the first leg is in Milan, and I think they can build a first leg lead.

Luciano Spalletti's side were beaten when they were last in action, but that was against France, and prior to that they had gone five unbeaten - winning on four occasions.

The Germans were excellent in their group, going unbeaten in six matches against Holland, Hungary and Bosnia. There really isn't too much between these two teams though, so at the prices, and with home advantage, I make Italy a good bet.

Belgium have a new manager in the dugout tonight, with Rudi Garcia taking over from the much maligned, Domenico Tedesco.

Tedesco's reign ended with a winless run of five - losing on four occasions. They didn't even score a goal in three of those losses, and the atmosphere around the squad was pretty miserable, according to reports.

They can bounce back under Garcia though, and I think they can beat Ukraine in this Play-off tonight,

The hosts are a fairly good side, but their two recent victories were against Georgia and Albania, and they were also held by the Georgians and Czech Republic.