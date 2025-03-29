The Daily Acca: An 18/1 Championship Treble

Another defeat for Rovers

Baggies to drop two crucial points

Oxford to dent Boro's Play-off hopes

Betfair Saturday Football Superboost

The FA Cup quarter-finals begin with a London derby at Craven Cottage where Fulham host Crystal Palace and it's a visiting player who takes centre stage in the Betfair Saturday Football Superboost.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has registered 12 shots on target in his last 10 games and Betfair have boosted the price on him having one or more here from 1/2 to 1/1.

Recommended Bet Back Mateta to have 1 or more shots on target (was 1/2) SBK 1/1

Pompey have pushed themselves up the table and while there are now five places between themselves and the relegation zone, the difference in points is just four, and they can't afford to rest on their laurels.

John Mousinho's side need to bounce back from three defeats from their last four games, but two of those were away, and they have already beaten Leeds at Fratton Park this month.

In fact it's seven victories from their last 10 in front of their own fans, and this afternoon they welcome a Blackburn team that have dropped out of the Play-off race following a terrible run of results.

Valérien Ismaël replaced the outgoing John Eustace in February, but the former Watford boss has led them to three losses from four, with the other being a draw.

It's now just one point from the last 15 available for the visitors, and seven defeats from their last nine on the road.

The Baggies are hovering on the edge of the Play-offs, as they are currently in sixth, level on points with Bristol City in seventh.

Coventry's defeat at Bramall Lane last night means that a win at Carrow Road will see them move up to fifth, but it's just four away victories for them all season - with three of them coming on their first three road trips of the campaign.

They haven't taken three points back to the Hawthorns since a 1-2 success at Hull on November 10th, but they do lead the way on away draws this season with 10 from 19.

Norwich won't be making the top six this year, as they are down in 13th place having had a very mixed campaign.

Their strong form at Carrow Road has tailed off over the course of the last few weeks, and it's now just one win in five here for Johannes Hoff Thorup's men.

I can see this one being quite a tight game, and while the hosts are out-of-form, West Brom's inability to win away from home is a big concern. The draw looks like the best play.

Middlesbrough have snuck back into the Play-off picture thanks to a run of 10 points from the last 15 available, and while they are at home this afternoon, I can see them dropping points against Oxford.

The U's won for the first time since January when they were last in action, and they have drawn five of their last eight away from home.

The Boro were held at Luton last time, and it's worth noting that Michael Carrick's men have shared the spoils in three of their last eight at the Riverside.

Oxford still need points to stay clear of the bottom three, and I can see this game being a lot closer than the odds suggest.

Recommended Bet Back Portsmouth to Win, and Draws in Norwich v WBA & Middlesbrough v Oxford SBK 18/1

