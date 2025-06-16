The Daily Acca: An 11/4 CWC Treble
After narrowly missing out on a 6/17.00 Daily Acca win on the opening day of the Club World Cup, Paul Robinson returns today with an 11/43.75 treble that starts with Chelsea's game against Los Angeles FC.
-
No clean sheet for the Blues
-
Benfica to beat Boca
-
Flamengo to be in cruise control
Leg 1 BTTS in Chelsea v Los Angeles @ 9/101.90 (20:00)
Chelsea begin their Club World Cup tournament with a match against one of the host clubs, and while the Blues are resounding favourites, I can definitely see Los Angeles grabbing a goal in Atlanta.
LAFC only qualified this competition following the expulsion of Leon from Mexico, but they are on a bit of an unbeaten run in the MLS, and it's not often that they fail to find the net. They also have the added experience of former Chelsea man, Olivier Giroud, in their ranks.
Enzo Maresca has some new faces in his squad who are eligible to play here, with Liam Delap the highlight, as he looks to make a name for himself following his move from Ipswich.
I would expect a relatively comfortable victory for the Blues, but with the locals set to be behind the LA based club, a consolation goal shouldn't be beyond them.
Leg 2 Benfica (90mins) @ 8/151.53 (23:00)
Following Auckland's not so surprising 10-0 loss to Bayern yesterday, it still remains the case that Benfica and Boca Juniors are likely to be fighting it out for the second qualification spot from this group.
I have to give the Portuguese team the edge here, as they had a pretty solid season in finishing second to Sporting Lisbon, and they had a pretty good run in the Champions League too.
Boca Juniors haven't been firing on all cylinders in recent years, with their last domestic league title in 2022, They were beaten at home by Independiente when last in action, and now they face one of the better teams in Europe.
Leg 3 Flamengo (90mins) @ 2/71.29 (02:00)
Flamengo are a short price to start with a win tonight, but given their opponents are Tunisia's Tunis, it's hard to see anything other than a victory for the Brazilians.
The selection currently lead the way in the Brazilian top flight, having finished third last season. They have lost just one of 11 games, and they won the Copa Libertadores in 2022.
Admittedly I do not have a great knowledge of their opponents here, but that is because they don't operate at a high level, and they could be in for a long night if Flamengo are anywhere near their best.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 182pts
Returned: 174.34pts
P/L: -7.66pts
