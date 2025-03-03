The Daily Acca: An 11/2 treble to start the week

Forest's incredible campaign to continue

No clean sheet for Juve in Turin

Villarreal to reward goals backers again

The FA Cup is wide-open this year, with Manchester City the only traditional big six team left, and they look very vulnerable themselves this season.

The winner of this tie earns a quarter-final at Brighton, and given the campaign they are having, Nottingham Forest must fancy their chances of getting to Wembley.

Ipswich have already been beaten at the City Ground this term, and their league form has really started to tail off in 2025.

Kieran McKenna's men have taken just two points from a possible 24 since the turn of the year, while the hosts are unbeaten here since November 10th - winning five of the seven since.

Juventus are a short price to beat Verona in Turin tonight, but that looks a bit skinny to me, and I would much rather back both teams to score.

It's just two clean sheets from their last six home Serie A matches for the hosts, and if we include all competitions, it's only three clean sheets in 10 on this ground.

Verona are in 14th place in the league, and they beat Fiorentina when last in action. They have netted in four of their last half dozen on their travels, and there is no reason to think that they don't have a great chance of scoring here.

Another match in which I believe that both teams will score today comes from La Liga, as Villarreal games are usually good for goals, and the BTTS odds are quite generous here.

Espanyol don't have the greatest away record, but they did pick up their first road win of the campaign last weekend, and even when not getting results, they have still scored in seven of their last 10.

This selection has landed in 10 of Villarreal's 12 at home this term, and the goals are set to flow again.

Recommended Bet Back Nottingham Forest to Win, and BTTS in Juventus v Verona & Villarreal v Espanyol SBK 11/2

