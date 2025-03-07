The Daily Acca: An 11/2 goals treble

No clean sheets in Italy

Cagliari are only three points above the bottom three in Serie A, so a home fixture against Genoa will be viewed as an ideal opportunity to pick up a much needed win.

The visitors will be thinking the same though, as they sit in 12th place in the table, and they took four points from two games against this opponent in the calendar year of 2024.

The last meeting between the pair finished 2-2, and I am expecting BTTS backers to collect again tonight. It's a selection that has landed in three of the hosts' last four at home and the same can be said of Genoa's last four on the road.

Monaco are pushing for a top three place in Ligue One, which would qualify them for next season's Champions League, and they start the night in fourth place - just three points behind Nice in third.

Toulouse are in eighth, and their aim will be to push their way into the European places for next year, and their quest has been aided by back-to-back league victories.

I am expecting both teams to score in this one, with four of the hosts' last five finishing with each team putting the ball in the net, and the same can be said for eight of Monaco's last nine on their travels.

The Canaries have slipped to 11th following a run of just one win in five, and while they have only lost once themselves, dropping points at this stage of the campaign is very problematic.

Oxford have done well since their promotion from League One, as they are in 15th place, however their recent form has been poor, and the gap to the relegation zone is only seven points.

The U's at least managed to end a four game goalless run in their 2-3 defeat to Coventry last weekend, but with Norwich not having kept a clean sheet at Carrow Road since October 5th, they have every chance of scoring this evening.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Cagliari v Genoa, Toulouse v Monaco & Norwich v Oxford SBK 11/2

