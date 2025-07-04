The Daily Acca: An 11/1 shot featuring the CWC quarter-finals

Drogs to win in Ireland

Flu to book their place in the semis

Chelsea to have too much for Palmeiras

Drogheda are still fourth in the Irish Premier Division despite winning just two of their last 10 outings, but tonight looks like a winnable fixture for them, and they are a decent enough price to include in the acca.

Galway are in seventh, and while their form has improved a bit of late, it's still five defeats from their last 10 in the league. They are winless in five on their travels, with three of those being losses, and they scored just two goals during that period.

The hosts have taken maximum points on three of the last five occasions in front of their own fans, and I am anticipating them to make that four from six here.

Al-Hilal caused the upset of the last 16 when they beat Man City after extra time, and it's not like they just sat back and ground out a 0-0, as it was 2-2 during regular time, with a final score of 4-3 to the Saudis.

Fluminense also upset the odds in the last 16, as they beat Inter 2-0. That wasn't as much of a shock, but still a noteworthy result that must give the team the belief that they could at least make the final.

The Brazilians are the slight outsiders in Orlando tonight, but I can see them frustrating Al-Hilal, and the South Americans have impressed in this tournament. They are a value win bet inside of 90 minutes.

Palmeiras won the battle of Brazil in the last 16 as they beat Botafogo after extra time, and that extended their unbeaten run in this tournament. They face a step-up in opposition now, and they have three key defenders missing for tonight's clash.

Chelsea needed extra time to beat Benfica, but they were unlucky really as there was a long weather delay when they were 1-0 up with only a few minutes remaining.

They scored three times in the additional thirty minutes to progress though, and Enzo Maresca's men should have too much quality for the 2021 Copa Libertadores winners.

Recommended Bet Back Drogheda, Fluminense & Chelsea all to Win SBK 11/1

