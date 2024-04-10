The Daily Acca: A trio of home wins in the Championship at 9/2

Blues to boost their survival hopes

Hull to close in on the top six

Ipswich to go top

Birmingham put up a pretty good fight at Leicester on Saturday, and while they eventually fell to their seventh loss from their last nine outings, there are positives to take.

Gary Rowett has been back in temporary charge for three games now, and in the one home one, they beat Preston 1-0.

Cardiff are the visitors to St Andrew's tonight, and their slim Play-off hopes were ended at Hull at the weekend. It's now three defeats from their last four, and with little to play for, I expect the Blues to pick up a much-needed three points.

With both Coventry and Norwich failing to win last night, Hull and Middlesbrough have a great opportunity to make some headway in the race for the top six, and when they meet at the MKM Stadium this evening, I am expecting the hosts to be the ones to take advantage.

Hull ended a six match winless run to beat Cardiff last time, and to be fair to them, only two of the previous six had ended in defeat.

The visitors are in good form, but Michael Carrick's men haven't been a team to rely on this season, and home advantage could prove pivotal here.

A bit more of a straightforward selection are Ipswich, as they look set to take advantage of slip-ups from both Leicester and Leeds last night.

The Tractor Boys need to bounce back from their East Anglia derby defeat, but Carrow Road is one of the hardest grounds to go to this season, and they are back at Portman Road tonight.

Watford are languishing in mid-table, and while they haven't been losing too many matches of late, they just don't have the motivation of a side who are challenging for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

