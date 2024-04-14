The Daily Acca: A trio of BTTS matches at 9/2

No clean sheet for Arsenal at the Emirates

Roma to concede at Udinese

Set your watch by goals in Villarreal matches

These two teams return to Premier League action following entertaining games in Europe during the week, and I am expecting more goals when they meet at the Emirates this afternoon.

Arsenal can return to the top of the table with a win, and that is something that they haven't had too much of a problem with since the turn of the year. It's 10 victories from 11 in the league in 2024, with the only blemish being a more than creditable draw at Man City.

Villa were helped out by Spurs losing at Newcastle yesterday, but they could actually drop below them today if they lose by two goals or more. They will have also played a game more than the North London club after today, so they could really do with picking up some points.

Goals should be on the menu, as even with their recent success, the Gunners have conceded in three of their last four at home, while the visitors have only failed to score in two of their 16 away matches to date.

Udinese and Roma meet in Udine today with both teams needing the points for different reasons.

The hosts are in 15th place in Serie A, but the gap to the bottom three is a mere two points. They have won just one of their last seven, but they did find the net in five of them. It's also worth noting that while only 55% of their fixtures have seen BTTS backers collect, that shoots up to 63% at home - and 77% here since the turn of October.

Roma pulled off an impressive 0-1 first leg win at AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday, and that will likely have taken something out of them. They are on a run of four clean sheets in all competitions, but they sit third when it comes to both teams scoring this term.

Over in La Liga, the clear stand-out side for both teams scoring is Villarreal, and with a 77% success rate this season, I have to include their game at Athletic Bilbao at odds of 4/61.67.

Admittedly, Bilbao are at the other end of the charts, with their BTTS percentage down at 33%, but they score plenty of goals of their own at home, and I just can't see them keeping the visitors out.

They have netted 22 in 14 road outings this season, and they have only failed to score on two occasions. Since the last blank in mid-January, they have scored five at Barcelona, one at Alaves and Real Sociedad, and three at Real Betis, most recently. Their last away clean sheet was in September.

Back BTTS in all of Arsenal v Aston Villa, Udinese v Roma, and Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal @ around 5.59/2 Bet now

