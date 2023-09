Toffees to remain in a sticky situation

Roma to finally pick up a win

Real Madrid to make it five from five

The Toffees picked up their first point of the campaign at Bramall Lane last time, but they face Arsenal on Sunday, and even with home advantage, it's difficult to see them avoiding defeat.

The Gunners signed off for the international break in the perfect way with a last-gasp victory over Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta's side have only played one away match so far this term, but they came through it with a 0-1 win at Selhurst Park, and they show plenty of grit on the road these days.

Jose Mourinho's Roma have made a miserable start to their season, but it's not been as bad as Empoli's, and they have a great opportunity to kickstart their campaign against them.

The visitors to Stadio Olimpico have played three and lost three in Serie A, and they are yet to even score a goal. They were also beaten by lower-league opposition in the Coppa Italia.

Roma opened with a 2-2 draw against Salernitana, and while they have lost both games since, they were at least both narrow 2-1 reverses.

Real Madrid have the only 100% record left in La Liga, and they can maintain that despite facing a tricky opponent in the shape of Real Sociedad.

Imanol Alguacil's men finished fourth last season, which means that they are back in the Champions League for the first time since 2013.

They drew their opening three league matches of this season though, and while they beat Granada last time, I don't envisage them keeping their unbeaten record at the Bernabeu.