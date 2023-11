Verona's slide to continue

In-form Rovers to win again

No sweat for Athletic Club

Genoa have performed quite well since their promotion back to Serie A, and they start the day in 14th place. Three defeats from their last four in the league tempers a bit of enthusiasm, but they did win their last home match.

Verona are on the slide, and they head into tonight's fixture on a 10 game winless run in all competitions - losing on eight occasions. Away from home it's just one point from the last 15 available, and that has been a significant contributor to their current league position of 18th.

It's a Lancashire derby in the Championship tonight, and I am backing Blackburn to win all three points at Ewood Park.

The selection won 1-3 at Carrow Road on Sunday, and that was their fourth win from five in the league. Admittedly, their home form has been patchy, but they did beat Cardiff here towards the end of October, and they are flying at present.

Preston ended a winless run of seven when beating Coventry at the weekend, but the Sky Blues are out-of-form, and it was at Deepdale. On the road it's three straight defeats.

Athletic Bilbao are fifth in La Liga, and while they won't move up the table with a victory tonight, they will close the gap on Atletico Madrid in fourth to just a single point.

After losing their first home match of the campaign against Real Madrid, Ernesto Valverde's side are unbeaten at home since - winning three and drawing two.

Celta Vigo are third from bottom, and they are winless in eight in the league. Five of those eight ended in defeat, and their last three on their travels were losses.