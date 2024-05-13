The Daily Acca: A classic at Villa Park in this 11/2 shot

No clean sheets in Italy

Goals to flow at Villa Park

Barcelona to let down favourite backers

Fiorentina are only ninth in Serie A, and their best realistic finish is eighth - which is where they ended the previous campaign. They have a European final to look forward to though, and with one eye on that, I can't see them ending their wait for a clean sheet.

Vincenzo Italiano's men have conceded in each of their last five outings in all competitions, and BTTS backers collected in all of them. It's also worth noting that they are currently on a run of six home league matches to see this selection land.

Monza are in 11th, but they are winless in six, and finishing their season in a pretty unremarkable fashion. Four of their last five have all had goals at both ends, and they are definitely capable of grabbing a goal in Florence.

Aston Villa are yet to get over the line in the race for fourth place, but with Spurs hosting Man City in one of their final two games, it's unlikely that they will need to take any more points to secure Champions League football.

I am expecting goals when they host Liverpool, with the Reds taking the field in their penultimate fixture under Jurgen Klopp.

Since their title aspirations finally went up in smoke at Goodison Park, they have at least rediscovered their touch in front of goal, but it's now two goals conceded in each of their last three.

This could be quite an enjoyable game, with Unai Emery knowing that victory confirms fourth place - without having to rely on Tottenham to drop points.

Barcelona are trying to pip Girona for second place in La Liga, but their recent form isn't great, and with Real Sociedad a hard to team to beat, I can see Xavi's men dropping points at the Nou Camp.

The hosts have lost three of their last four in all competitions, and they are conceding plenty of goals. It's four wins in a row at home in La Liga, but the best team they faced during that run was ninth placed, Valencia.

The visitors are in sixth, and since their Champions League exit to PSG in early March, they have lost just one of their next seven matches - which was a narrow 0-1 reverse to champions, Real Madrid.

It's also worth noting that they won this fixture when it was last played in May 2023.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Fiorentina v Monza, Over 3.5 Goals in Aston Villa v Liverpool, and Real Sociedad to Win or Draw SBK 6.5

