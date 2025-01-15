The Daily Acca: A BTTS Premier League Treble

Everton to get back on the attack

More goals at the King Power

It has to be goals in the NLD

David Moyes returns for his second stint as Everton manager, and while he isn't the most attack minded manager in the world, I do expect Everton's matches to start having more goals.

Aston Villa are a good opponent for that, with the visitors having seen six of their last seven in all competitions see this selection land. They haven't kept an away clean sheet in the Premier League this term, and they have more than enough quality going forward to trouble the Toffees' defence.

The Foxes secured a morale boosting 6-2 win over QPR in the FA Cup last weekend, and while things are undoubtedly tougher in the Premier League, they had at least started to show signs of improvement under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

They were beaten 2-1 at Villa Park on their last league outing, and while Crystal Palace are four unbeaten, they will definitely view this as a very winnable game.

The Eagles have improved as the season has progressed, and they have only failed to score in two away fixtures. At the other end though, it's just two clean sheets.

The North London derby has been a goal-fest over the course of the last 10 years or so, and I can't imagine both teams not scoring at the Emirates in the latest edition.

Arsenal's once solid defence has looked very wobbly in recent times, with just the one clean sheet in seven in all competitions - and that came against Ipswich.

Spurs needed extra time to break the deadlock at Tamworth on Sunday, but I wouldn't read too much into that, and not many teams stop big Ange's men from finding the net.