Fiorentina to win again in Florence

Spurs to return to top spot

Valencia to end their winless streak

Fiorentina have made a strong start to their Serie A campaign, as they sit in fourth place, having played a game less than the teams around them.

Empoli also have this game in hand, but they are third from bottom, with a four point yield from a possible 24.

The hosts are unbeaten at home - two wins and a draw - while the visitors have lost all three of their away matches, without even scoring a goal.

Spurs will return to the top of the Premier League with a victory tonight, and given how well they are playing under Ange Postecoglou, it's hard to see them not getting the job done.

The selection have won all three of their home matches this term, and that includes visits from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Fulham are this evening's opponents, and while they have lost just one of four on the road, they would need Tottenham to underperform to get a result.

Valencia return from the international break having gone four games without a La Liga win, but they did draw two of the four, and they are up against one of the poorer teams in the division tonight.

Cadiz are the visitors, and they have gone five without a win - losing on three occasions. Away from home it's played four, lost three and drawn one, and they are currently 15th in the table.

The hosts have won two of their four at home this term, and they should be able to make it win number three here.