The Daily Acca: A 9/2 Treble from England and Scotland

Brighton to steady the ship at the Amex

Championship leaders to slip-up

Arsenal to keep it clean at the Emirates

Brighton have now gone five matches without a win, but they only lost twice during that period, and a home fixture against Brentford looks an ideal opportunity to get back on track.

The Bees have been dreadful on the road this season, as their return has been just a single point from the 24 they have had available. It's also worth noting that they lost their unbeaten home record when last in action.

The hosts do concede their fair share of goals, but they probably won't need to keep a clean sheet to claim the victory this evening, and I expect all three points to stay on the South Coast.

Falkirk have only just been promoted to the Scottish Championship, but they will finish the year in top spot, and they are odds-on to win at Dunfermline today.

The Pars are second from bottom, but I can see them avoiding defeat here, as their record at East End Park is pretty decent. They have actually won three of their last four in front of their own fans, and that includes a 3-0 victory over the second placed, Livingstone.

There are also concerns about the away form of the visitors, as it's just two wins from their last six on their travels, and two of their last three ended in defeat.

The Gunners can move into second place with a victory over Ipswich tonight, but while the home win is incredibly short, an Arsenal win to nil is quite tempting at the current prices.

Arsenal have the best defensive record in the division, with just 16 goals conceded from their 17 matches to date. They have now stopped their opponents from scoring in their last three at the Emirates, and they warmed up for this clash with back-to-back victories over Crystal Palace.

Ipswich were thrashed 0-4 by Newcastle at Portman Road last time, and while prior to that they did win 1-2 at Wolves, that was only their second success of the campaign. They look to be out of their depth tonight.

Recommended Bet Back Brighton to Win, Dunfermline to Win or Draw, and Arsenal to Win to Nil SBK 9/2







