Sky Blues to extend their unbeaten run

Another home win for the Robins

Plymouth and Cardiff to serve up goals



Middlesbrough and Coventry have some similarities as they both made the Play-offs last year - the Sky Blues getting the better of their semi-final tie - they both made poor starts to this season, but they are both in form now and within spitting distance of the top six.

They meet at the Riverside this afternoon, and while the visitors conceded an injury-time equaliser against Swansea on Friday, the draw did at least extend their undefeated streak to six.

Mark Robins' men have actually lost just one of their last 10 fixtures, and that was a narrow 2-1 reverse at Portman Road. On their most recent road trip they beat Sunderland 0-3 and prior to that they drew 1-1 at Elland Road.

The Boro won at Huddersfield on Friday, but two of their last three here have been losses, and we only need Coventry to avoid defeat.



Liam Manning is finding his stride as Bristol City manager, and his team have taken 10 points from the last 12 available. Their run of three straight wins came to an end on Friday, but they still managed a 0-0 draw away from home.

The Robins are back at Ashton Gate today, a place where they have won four of their previous five. Middlesbrough and Sunderland were two of their victims during that run, and their opponents here have been struggling on their travels of late.

Millwall head West having taken just one point from their last four away from home, and while they did face some top opposition during that period, things don't get much easier this afternoon.



Steven Schumacher's departure as manager was a blow to Plymouth, but they were unlucky to lose 2-1 at Southampton on Friday, and prior to that they were four unbeaten - even if three of them were draws.

A common theme of most of their matches have been both teams scoring, and their last four scorelines have been 3-2, 3-3, 2-2 and 2-1. It's also worth noting that four of their last five at home have seen this selection land.

Watford are the visitors to Home Park today, and they too are on a run of both teams scoring. Their last eight have all seen BTTS backers collect, and given the stats of the hosts, it's hard to see it not happening again.