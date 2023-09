Gers to have Ibrox rocking

Ajax to pick up a much needed win

Sporting to get the job done in Austria

Rangers are in the Europa League having failed to get past PSV in the Champions League Qualifiers, but they have done well in this lesser competition recently, and I think they can start with a victory at Ibrox.

Real Betis are the visitors, and they were knocked out in the last 16 of the Europa League last year - losing 5-1 on aggregate to Manchester United.

The hosts haven't lost at home in this competition since September 2021 - a run of six matches, in which five were victories.

Ajax have made an indifferent start to their season, winning just one of their four in the Eredivisie, and that was having finished just third in the table last year.

Marseille are up in third in Ligue One, but it's worth noting that they have won just two of their five - and both of those victories came at home.

Maurice Steijn will be under pressure to deliver a result in Amsterdam this evening, and despite their slow start, I still rate them as a better team than their French opponent. They can win with home advantage.

Sporting Lisbon head to Austria tonight, having gone unbeaten so far this season - winning four and drawing their only other outing.

Sturm Graz are the hosts, and they too have gone unbeaten in the league, but they were knocked out of the Champions League by PSV - losing 7-2 on aggregate.

The visitors made it through to the quarter-finals of this competition last year, and they are more than capable of opening Group D with an away victory.